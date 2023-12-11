Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $52,946.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 250,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,743. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in Semrush by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

