Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.8 million.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 2,008,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,180. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech
Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech
In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $19,994,000.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.