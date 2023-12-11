Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.8 million.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 2,008,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,180. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $19,994,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

