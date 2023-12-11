Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.93. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 44,849 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after buying an additional 527,876 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 505,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

