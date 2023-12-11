Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.93. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 44,849 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
