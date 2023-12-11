Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Financial Review

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -33.01% N/A -44.68% Sezzle 3.22% 33.78% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Sezzle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.08 billion 0.02 -$415.58 million N/A N/A Sezzle $125.57 million 0.54 -$38.09 million $0.74 16.08

Analyst Ratings

Sezzle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and Sezzle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sezzle beats Exela Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

