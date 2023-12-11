Shailesh M. Kotwal Sells 2,954 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

