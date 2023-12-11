Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

