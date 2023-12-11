SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN traded up 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching 47.65. 801,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 52.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 44.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.