Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. 2,202,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.