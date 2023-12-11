Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.29

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.29 and last traded at $292.73, with a volume of 172919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.