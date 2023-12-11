Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $34,776.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 727,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.