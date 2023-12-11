Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 6,702 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESAB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,246. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ESAB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 10.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

