SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,556 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of SI-BONE worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN remained flat at $19.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 52,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

View Our Latest Report on SIBN

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $761,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.