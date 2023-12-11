Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.550-10.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.93. 647,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,178. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,760 shares of company stock worth $7,076,314. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

