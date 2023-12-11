Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.