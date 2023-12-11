Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.30

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $132.70, with a volume of 138695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

