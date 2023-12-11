Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.67

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.67 and last traded at $182.88, with a volume of 4989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

