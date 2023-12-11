Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

