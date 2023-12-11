SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.73.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

