SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,544,180 shares during the period. SLM accounts for 13.8% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of SLM worth $326,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.00. 762,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,159. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

