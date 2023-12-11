SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 364,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,169,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $615.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.08.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 81.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 17.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 9.6% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 305,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

