Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

SMAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.76. 851,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,622. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

