Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.82. Snap shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 6,000,942 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.
Snap Stock Up 4.4 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $679,051.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,581,054.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $251,429.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at $20,787,111.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $679,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,581,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,467,985 shares of company stock worth $13,804,317. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
