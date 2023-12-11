Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 3.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,375 shares of company stock worth $34,502,743 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.00. 1,978,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $194.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

