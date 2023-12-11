Snowflake Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 78,614 call options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,485 call options.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,427,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.99 on Monday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,937. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

