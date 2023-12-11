Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $51.43

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.43, but opened at $50.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 482,263 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

