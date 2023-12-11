SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Boosted by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.61.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $80.06. 407,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,065. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

