Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.57

Dec 11th, 2023

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 234419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$681.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

