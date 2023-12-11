Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.57

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 234419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$681.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

