Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $37.90. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 15,640 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $119,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,287 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

