Songlin Ye Sells 600 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.16, for a total transaction of C$18,096.00.
BQE Water Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of BQE stock traded up C$1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.66. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. BQE Water Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.22 and a 52-week high of C$32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
BQE Water Company Profile
