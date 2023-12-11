Songlin Ye Sells 600 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.16, for a total transaction of C$18,096.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BQE stock traded up C$1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.66. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. BQE Water Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.22 and a 52-week high of C$32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

