Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

