Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 million.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 37,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

