SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $10,823.80 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $10,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoundThinking by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SoundThinking by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

