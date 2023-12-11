South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) Insider Acquires C$33,500.00 in Stock

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) insider ACE Capital Grou Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired 50,000 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. South Star Battery Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.71.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

