Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.03. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2,274,179 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.