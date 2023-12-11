Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.92

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 44152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDE shares. ATB Capital lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.60.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.