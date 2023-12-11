SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.16

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 514216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.