SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 271,988 shares.The stock last traded at $28.62 and had previously closed at $28.70.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

