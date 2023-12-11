Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 389,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

