Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.8 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 516,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,318. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.