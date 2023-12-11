Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. The company had a trading volume of 315,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,084. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

