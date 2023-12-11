SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,271 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.74% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.61. 321,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

