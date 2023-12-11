Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.3 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 2,380,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,503 shares of company stock worth $11,548,396. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 157.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.