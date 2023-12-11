Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.5 million-$727.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.5 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

CXM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,670. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,893.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 35.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.