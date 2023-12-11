Stacy J. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,262. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.85.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

