Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

STN traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $76.32. 175,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

