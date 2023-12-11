Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.08.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$105.03 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.1757504 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

