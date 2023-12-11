Stephen Donnarumma Sells 15,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $71.54. 372,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,832. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

