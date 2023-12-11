Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lucid Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,288,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 652,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 369,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

