Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $13.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

