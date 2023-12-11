Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,289 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 4,490 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,782. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

